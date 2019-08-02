A Joplin woman facing an array of stolen identities, stolen property and drug charges received a plea deal this week dismissing most the charges and granting her probation with a restitution order.
Abbey R. McNally, 25, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to single counts of trafficking in stolen identities, receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance in a plea deal dismissing a second count of trafficking in stolen identities, a second count of possession of a controlled substance and four other counts of receiving stolen property.
Her plea deal called for suspended imposition of sentences on the three convictions, which Judge Dean Dankelson granted, placing McNally on supervised probation for five years and ordering her to complete the local probation office's restorative justice program. The judge also ordered her to pay $1,100 in restitution.
The three counts to which she pleaded guilty stem from an arrest on May 15, 2018, when a search warrant was served at her home on West Sixth Street and she was found to be in possession of a stolen Yu-Gi-Oh DVD box set, credit cards and identification cards of more than five other people, a gram of methamphetamine and a drug pipe, according to a probable cause affidavit.
