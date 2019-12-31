A 26-year-old Joplin woman reported being assaulted Monday night in an alley near the intersection of 20th and Main streets in Joplin.
Julie E. Mahoney told police that she was walking down the alley when two males grabbed her and told her she had to answer for "the debt she owed." The two men were joined by two females, one of whom scratched Mahoney while the others kicked and punched her, she told police.
Capt. Nick Jimenez, with the Joplin Police Department, said Mahoney, who refused medical attention for her injuries, told officers that she did not know any of her assailants. The matter remained under investigation Tuesday without any arrests having been made.
