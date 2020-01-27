A 46-year-old woman reported being the victim of an attempted sexual assault by a man who offered her a ride Sunday afternoon in Joplin.
The woman told police that she accepted a ride from a man who picked her up on North Byers Avenue and drove her to a park where he started grabbing at her and trying to take her pants off. She told police that she was able to fend him off, and he ended up taking her back to the location where he picked her up.
The report remained under investigation Monday without an arrest having been made.
