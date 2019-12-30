A 21-year-old Joplin woman reported having been assaulted around midnight Friday by an unidentified man in the 3100 block of South Hammons Boulevard.

Makayla L. England told police that a man she did not know jumped out of a car and punched her for no apparent reason.

Sgt. Andy Blair of the Joplin Police Department said England was unable to provide police with a useful description of her assailant or the vehicle he was driving.

Blair said England refused medical attention after the assault.

