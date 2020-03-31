Joplin police are investigating a possible rape of a 19-year-old woman by someone she met through an online messaging application.
The woman reported Monday that she was picked up on the north side of Joplin by a man with whom she had exchanged messages. She told police that during their initial meeting he assaulted her, elbowing her in the forehead and knocking her unconscious.
"She woke up later and felt like she'd been sexually assaulted," Capt. Nick Jimenez said. "The male dropped her off, and she called police."
The woman had a rape kit conducted at Freeman Hospital West after filing her report with police. Jimenez said the woman did not know her assailant, and her report remained under investigation Tuesday without any arrest having been made.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.