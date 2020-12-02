A 20-year-old woman reported to police having been raped by an ex-boyfriend overnight Sunday in Joplin.
The woman told police that the ex-boyfriend came to her home and forced sexual intercourse on her, according to Cpl. Ben Cooper. She reported the matter to police the next day after taking him home and then went to Mercy Hospital Joplin for a sexual assault examination, Cooper said.
The matter remained under investigation Tuesday without an arrest having been made.
