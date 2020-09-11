A 33-year-old woman reported being robbed of a firearm at gunpoint Thursday night in the 300 block of North Joplin Avenue in Joplin.
The woman told police that she went to a residence there to pickup up a friend about 10 p.m., and two men approached her vehicle armed with guns and demanded that she give them a handgun she had.
Police Cpl. Ben Cooper said the woman complied and that the men left with her gun.
The report remained under investigation Friday without any arrests having been made, Cooper said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.