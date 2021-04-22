A Joplin woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 2:05 p.m. Thursday on U.S. Highway 60, about 2 miles west of Neosho in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Brenda L. Macy, 70, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with serious injuries.
She was driving a westbound pickup truck and was stopped to make a left turn when another pickup truck driven by Roger L. Zartmen, 63, of Neosho, ran into her truck from behind, the patrol said.
