A 38-year-old Joplin woman suffered serious injuries when she was struck by a car at 9:15 p.m. Sunday while walking along Schifferdecker Road north of Joplin, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Ginger L. Husky was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin, the state patrol said.
Husky was walking partly in the roadway when a northbound Dodge Charger driven by Carmen Harris, 32, of Carl Junction, struck her, the patrol said.
