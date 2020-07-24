A 67-year-old Joplin woman was taken to a hospital Thursday morning with a broken nose, bruised eyes and facial cuts following a domestic disturbance that turned violent in the 2100 block of South Bird Avenue.
Police said Leah B. Tate is believed to have been choked and beaten by her husband. Billy D. Tate was taken into custody Thursday night and a charge was being sought on him for second-degree domestic assault, according to Cpl. Ben Cooper, with the Joplin Police Department.
