A Joplin woman was injured in a three-vehicle crash at 9:55 a.m. Friday on Business Highway 49, about 2 miles south of Joplin in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Lauren E. Rowden, 28, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
She was driving a southbound car that was struck in the rear by a vehicle driven by Shadrack W. Scheppert, 27, of Neosho, the patrol said. The impact pushed Rowden's car into the rear of a car driven by Kathleen E. Greenwood, 86, of Joplin.
