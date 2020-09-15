A Joplin woman has taken a plea offer in a felony domestic assault case that would grant her a suspended imposition of sentence if she completes a local court treatment program.
Brooke D. Devillier, 33, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to a charge of second-degree domestic assault stemming from an incident Nov. 9 when she repeatedly hit her daughter in the face and head inside a vehicle at an intersection in Webb City and then pulled her out of the car and threw her to the pavement.
According to a probable-cause affidavit, the girl's head struck a curb, and she suffered bruising and swelling of a cheek, a swollen jaw and a knot on the back of her head.
Judge Gayle Crane accepted the plea, ordered the defendant to enter the treatment court program and deferred sentencing pending her completion of the program.
