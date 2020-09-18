A Joplin woman took a plea offer this week that would limit the prison time she might receive for a baseball bat assault on another woman to no more than five years.
Jenah M. Love, 30, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Jasper County Circuit Court to second-degree assault in a plea deal carrying the five-year cap and dismissing a related count of armed criminal action. She had been facing up to seven years on the assault charge.
Judge Gayle Crane accepted the plea deal and ordered the completion of a sentencing assessment of Love prior to her sentencing hearing Nov. 16.
Love sent a woman to the hospital with a cut on her head in the attack Oct. 6 of last year in the 2800 block of South Iowa Avenue. The defendant told police that she got into an argument with the woman — identified only by the initials "J.D." on court records — when she confronted Love about her possibly having used drugs. Love purportedly admitted that the argument escalated into a physical altercation during which she hit the other woman with a baseball bat.
