A 27-year-old Joplin woman pleaded guilty Monday to felony drug and firearm charges in a plea deal limiting the prison time she might receive to no more than seven years.
Karissa L. Barlett pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm in a plea agreement that also dismissed a third count of unlawful use of a weapon. She had been facing up to 10 years on the drug charge, up to seven years on firearm possession count and up to four years for the charge of unlawful use of a weapon.
Judge Gayle Crane delayed formal acceptance or rejection of the plea deal and ordered the sentencing assessment of the defendant. The judge set a sentencing hearing for Sept. 30.
The convictions stem from a search warrant served by the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team on March 14, 2018, at 1408 E. North St. in Joplin. Barlett lived in the upstairs quarters of a detached garage on the property, where a handgun, ammunition, about 3.7 grams of methamphetamine and a small amount of marijuana were found, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
Because of a prior drug conviction, Barlett is prohibited from possessing firearms.
