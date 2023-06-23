A 23-year-old Joplin mother this week was ordered to stand trial on a charge that she squeezed and bruised her child out of frustration with the child crying.

Ashleigh D. Banta waived a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial on a charge of second-degree domestic assault. Her initial appearance in a trial division has been set for July 24.

Banta is accused of bruising the thigh of her child on Nov. 1, 2021, at her residence on Wall Avenue in Joplin. A probable-cause affidavit states that she squeezed the legs of her child with her own legs when she could not get the child to stop crying.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe. 

