A Joplin woman accused of cutting her brother's knuckles with a knife during a domestic dispute and kicking a police officer when she was placed under arrest waived a preliminary hearing this week on felony and misdemeanor assault charges.
Taunya R. Perry, 30, waived the hearing Wednesday in Jasper County Circuit Court on charges of second-degree domestic assault and fourth-degree assault of a special victim. Associate Judge Joe Hensley set Perry's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Aug. 26.
A probable-cause affidavit alleges that Perry cut the knuckles of Chase A. Perry, 27, during an argument Nov. 13 at a residence in Joplin. Officer Caleb Johnson responded to a report of domestic disturbance and was placing Taunya Perry under arrest when she pulled away from him while in handcuffs and stopped following the officer's commands. As she was being escorted to a patrol car, she kicked Johnson in the leg, according to the affidavit.
