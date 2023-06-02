A judge decided this week that a 23-year-old Joplin woman should stand trial on charges she hit and choked her boyfriend and threatened him with a knife.
Judge Joseph Hensley decided at the conclusion of testimony at a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court that there was probable cause for Kaylee D. Thurlo to be tried on a charge of second-degree domestic assault.
Thurlo's boyfriend, the lone witness called to testify at the hearing, told the court that "a self-deprecating joke" he made led to an argument with Thurlo during a car ride March 17.
He said the argument resumed later at their home, and she began hitting him about his head and put him in a chokehold to the point he almost lost consciousness. He said she ultimately picked up a knife and threatened to stab him if he didn't leave, he told the court. He said he then left but that a neighbor who heard the disturbance must have called police.
Thurlo's initial appearance in a trial division of the court has been set for June 20.
