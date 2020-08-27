A Joplin woman has been ordered to stand trial on robbery charges in connection with a shoplifting case May 30 at the Dunham's Sports store in Northpark Mall.
Jenae D. Lewis, 24, waived the hearing Wednesday in Jasper County Circuit Court on charges of first-degree robbery and armed criminal action, and she was ordered by Associate Judge Joe Hensley to make an initial appearance Sept. 16 in a trial division of the court.
Lewis is accused of trying to leave the store without paying for a baseball bat and a duffel bag in which she had stuffed a number of other items from the store, according to a probable-cause affidavit. An employee attempted to stop her and retrieve the items as she was leaving, and she allegedly tried to hit the male employee with the bat.
The employee wrested the bat away from her, but she punched him in the arm. He dropped the duffel bag, which she grabbed, and then she fled the parking lot in a vehicle with three companions, according to the affidavit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.