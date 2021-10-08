A 40-year-old Joplin woman waived a preliminary hearing this week on a charge of trafficking in stolen identities.
Catriona M. Deberry waived the hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court and was given the date of Dec. 7 for her initial appearance in a trial division of the court.
Deberry was charged with the offense in connection with a traffic stop conducted by police on May 5 near 14th Street and Florida Avenue in Joplin.
A probable-cause affidavit states that an officer stopped the vehicle she was driving to serve several warrants on her for failure to appear in court. During a search of her vehicle, a purse containing two checkbooks belonging to a tow service in Kansas, three checkbooks belonging to two people, and checks belonging to a business and two couples. Several of the items had been stolen in burglaries.
Police also seized a journal with Deberry's name written on it and six people's Social Security numbers, birth dates and credit card information logged inside, according to the affidavit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.