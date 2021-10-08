A 40-year-old Joplin woman waived a preliminary hearing this week on a charge of trafficking in stolen identities.

Catriona M. Deberry waived the hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court and was given the date of Dec. 7 for her initial appearance in a trial division of the court.

Deberry was charged with the offense in connection with a traffic stop conducted by police on May 5 near 14th Street and Florida Avenue in Joplin.

A probable-cause affidavit states that an officer stopped the vehicle she was driving to serve several warrants on her for failure to appear in court. During a search of her vehicle, a purse containing two checkbooks belonging to a tow service in Kansas, three checkbooks belonging to two people, and checks belonging to a business and two couples. Several of the items had been stolen in burglaries.

Police also seized a journal with Deberry's name written on it and six people's Social Security numbers, birth dates and credit card information logged inside, according to the affidavit.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe. 

