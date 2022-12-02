A 38-year-old defendant has been ordered to stand trial on charges that she was caught in possession of a stolen car and wallet with identification cards belonging to another person.
Jessica L. Ford, of Joplin, waived a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court on charges of trafficking in stolen identities and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle. Associate Judge Joseph Hensley set her initial appearance in a trial division on Dec. 19.
Ford was arrested July 27 when a Joplin police officer spotted a stolen Kia Optima parked in the 2900 block of Park Avenue. Using a police dog, the officer was able to follow a scent the dog picked up from the driver's seat to a house in the 2900 block of South Connecticut Avenue where Ford was found sitting on the patio, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
A search of her person purportedly turned up a wallet containing a driver's license, Social Security card, two debit cards and other forms of identification belonging to another person who had reported the wallet stolen two weeks earlier.
