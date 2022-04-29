A judge has ordered a 32-year-old Joplin woman to stand trial on five felony counts related to an armed robbery attempt Feb. 14 at an apartment in Duquesne.
Christina M. Curtis waived a preliminary hearing Wednesday in Jasper County Circuit Court on charges of first-degree attempted robbery, first-degree burglary, armed criminal action, second-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Associate Judge Joseph Hensley set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division on May 16.
A probable-cause affidavit states that the defendant went to the apartment of Haywood Hughes demanding money that he had indicated previously that he might be willing to lend her. He told her to leave and she shoved his door open and forced her way in.
Hughes started to call 911 and Curtis purportedly shoved him onto his back on the floor and pulled a handgun from her waistband while continuing to demand money, records state.
She then hit him on the top of his head with the gun, and it discharged a round that traveled down a hallway into a bathroom and through a wall into a bedroom where another man had fled when she pulled out the gun. The bullet then passed through a vanity mirror attached to a dresser and into a second wall of the bedroom, according to the affidavit.
At that point, Hughes kicked Curtis in self-defense, got up and punched her in the face, causing her to flee the apartment, he told police.
