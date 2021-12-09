A Joplin woman waived a preliminary hearing Thursday on charges of trafficking in stolen identities and possession of methamphetamine.
Jody L. Rummer, 48, waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court and was ordered by Associate Judge Joe Hensley to make an initial appearance in the trial division of the court on Jan. 19.
Rummer was arrested on the charge following a traffic stop conducted July 17 by a Jasper County sheriff's deputy on Interstate 49.
The deputy was responding to a call from the victim of a burglary the previous day in Alba who had spotted a vehicle he believed had been involved in the crime.
Rummer, who was a passenger in the vehicle, appeared to the deputy to resemble a suspect in the burglary who had been caught on footage obtained from a video surveillance camera and she was placed under arrest.
During an inventory search of the vehicle car keys stolen in the burglary, a birth certificate belonging to the daughter of the victim's fiancee were discovered beneath the floorboard where Rummer had been seated and a bag containing as small amount of meth was found beneath the seat, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
Further searching of the vehicle turned up other items, including a folder containing Social Security cards belonging to two other people, birth certificates belonging to three other people and a driver's license and car title of one of them, according to the affidavit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.