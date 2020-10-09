A rural Joplin man recently pleaded down to a misdemeanor assault charge in a felony weapon case and was assessed 15 days of jail time.
Associate Judge Joe Hensley sentenced Justin L. Sullivan, 20, to the jail time when he pleaded guilty Jasper County Circuit Court to a reduced count of misdemeanor assault in a plea agreement with the county prosecutor's office.
Sullivan had been facing a felony count of unlawful use of a weapon from an incident on June 23, 2019, involving the defendant's stepfather and a second victim, the stepfather's son-in-law.
A probable-cause affidavit alleged that Sullivan and his brother attacked their stepfather following an argument in which they were told to move out of his home. In the course of the assault, the stepfather's son-in-law came to his defense, and Justin Sullivan purportedly pulled out a knife and made slashing motions with it at the son-in-law.
The defendant received credit for having already served three days in jail, and the judge ordered that he be allowed to serve the remainder of the time on weekends beginning Oct. 2.
