MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A Mount Vernon man received some shock prison time when he pleaded guilty this past week to reduced charges in a felony domestic assault case.
Zachary G. Jett, 33, pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic assault and resisting arrest at a hearing Thursday in Lawrence County Circuit Court in a plea agreement with the prosecutor's office dismissing a third count of armed criminal action and calling for a period of shock incarceration.
Jett had been facing a count of first-degree domestic assault from an assault on his wife Oct. 27, 2019, that put her in a hospital for a week with broken facial bones and a back injury.
Judge Jack Goodman accepted the plea deal at the hearing and assessed the defendant concurrent terms of seven years for the domestic assault and four years for resisting arrest. The judge further ordered that the terms be served under the state's shock incarceration program, with a court review after 120 days for possible placement on probation.
Robyn Jett testified at a preliminary hearing March 2 that her husband became angry with her when she returned home from an accident that wrecked his grandfather's car. She and another woman, who was driving the car, had escaped serious injury after hitting a deer and rolling the vehicle and had to walk several miles back to the grandfather's house in Mount Vernon where the couple and their children were staying.
Her husband entered their home moments after she got back and began hitting and kicking her. She said he put a gun to her head, dragged her about by her hair, threw her into a wall and beat her with a baseball bat.
