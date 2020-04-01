Associate Judge Joe Hensley declined to set bond Wednesday for a Joplin man charged with contacting an underage girl via Snapchat and luring her to his home where he raped her.
Wesley F. Palmer, 22, remains held without bond on a charge of first-degree statutory rape.
Palmer was arrested March 23 after an investigation by Joplin police. The warrant charging him was issued the following day, and he was arraigned on the charge Friday in Jasper County Circuit Court.
A probable-cause affidavit filed with the charge states that Palmer lured the girl, who was younger than 14, to his home and raped her.
Public defender Craig Lowe appeared with the defendant at the hearing Wednesday and requested that bond be set in the case, but the judge refused pending another hearing April 8.
