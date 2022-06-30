NEVADA, Mo. — In a bench trial this week in Vernon County, a judge found a 30-year-old Nevada man guilty of having sexually abused a 15-year-old boy three years ago.
Circuit Judge David Munton decided at the conclusion of the single-day trial Tuesday in Vernon County Circuit Court that Wayne A. Baughn was guilty of both second-degree statutory sodomy and fourth-degree child molestation.
The judge ordered a sentencing assessment of Baughn and set a sentencing hearing on Aug. 30. The defendant faces up to seven years in prison on the sodomy count and up to four years on the molestation conviction.
The sexual abuse came to light in August 2021 when Baughn entered the probation and parole office in Nevada and claimed he'd had sexual contact in the past with two underage boys, according to a probable-cause affidavit. At the time, he was already under supervision for prior sex offenses with children, according to the affidavit.
The document states that Baughn acknowledged, on both a sexual history questionnaire and a client admission form, that he had sexual contact with a 15-year-old boy in 2019 in Nevada when he was 27. He further disclosed that he had sexual contact with a 16-year-old boy about six years prior to that when he was 21. That also had taken place in Nevada, according to the affidavit,
Nevada police contacted the boy he identified as his victim in 2019 and the boy confirmed what contact Baughn claimed to have had with him, according to the affidavit.
