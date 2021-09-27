A judge granted a Joplin man a suspended sentence and probation Monday on a felony conviction for an attempted assault in a shooting incident.
Circuit Judge Gayle Crane assessed 56-year-old Johnnie A. Matchell five years on a conviction for second-degree attempted assault but suspended execution of the sentence and placed him on supervised probation for five years.
Matchell pleaded guilty to the reduced charge July 26 in a plea deal dismissing related counts of unlawful possession of a firearm as a felon and possession of an illegal weapon and calling for a seven-year sentence with the court to review the case after 120 days for possible placement on probation. Rather than send Matchell to prison for that brief stint, the judge decided to place him on probation at this time.
Matchell initially faced a Class B felony count of unlawful use of a weapon as well as the two dismissed counts in connection with a disturbance May 12, 2020, at his residence on North Travis Acres Road.
The defendant was arrested that date on a complaint that he had fired a shotgun at another man's vehicle and tried to break his windshield with the gun.
Joplin police found a shotgun with a bent barrel and broken stock while conducting a sweep of the residence. According to a probable-cause affidavit filed in the case, they also seized a second shotgun with its serial number rubbed off and a third with a barrel 4 inches shorter than allowed by law. The illegal gun had been reported stolen, according to the affidavit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.