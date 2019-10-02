A Jasper County judge granted a Joplin woman suspended sentences this week on convictions for delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Judge Gayle Crane assessed Karissa L. Barlett, 27, concurrent terms of six years on the drug offense and four years on the firearm count at a sentencing hearing Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court, but the judge suspended execution of the sentences and placed the defendant on probation instead for five years.
Barlett pleaded guilty to the charges Aug. 12 in exchange for dismissal of a third count of unlawful use of a weapon.
The convictions stem from a search warrant served March 14, 2018, by the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team in the 1400 block of East North Street, where the defendant lived in the upstairs quarters of a detached garage. The narcotics officers seized about 3.7 grams of methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana, a handgun and ammunition, according to court records.
Because of a prior drug conviction, Barlett was prohibited from possessing a firearm.
