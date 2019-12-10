A Jasper County judge sentenced a Joplin man to five years in prison Tuesday on convictions for receiving stolen property and unlawful possession of a firearm as a felon.
Circuit Judge Gayle Crane assessed Mitchell L. Arehart, 34, five years on each count at a sentencing hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court.
The judge ordered that the terms run concurrently with each other and with any other sentences he might be assessed in other jurisdictions. Arehart already has a five-year sentence in Cape Girardeau County for stealing and has another felony case pending in Newton County.
The charges the defendant was sentenced on Tuesday pertain to a Joplin police investigation conducted in October 2018 while he was in custody on charges of stealing and fleeing from police. In a taped interview, he disclosed to investigators that he was storing stolen property in the garage of a residence in the 1100 block of West 12th Street. The property owner told police that Arehart showed up there on two occasions in September of that year seeking to store property in a locked shed, which the property owner allowed him to do.
The property owner told police that Arehart was driving a white truck on both occasions that matched the description of a stolen truck in which he fled from police in a vehicle pursuit on Sept. 30, 2018. Inside the shed, police found a shotgun, rifle, fishing rods, mink coat, portable welder, battery charger, DVD box set and other items taken in a burglary on Spurgeon Road, and a golf bag and clubs stolen in the burglary of a residence in the 2500 block of North Illinois Avenue.
Police also recovered personal mail and theater tickets from the shed that had been taken in a third burglary on East Windsor Street, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed in the case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.