A judge has sent a Joplin man to prison under the state's shock incarceration program for repeatedly punching and kicking a woman in the face and knocking some of her teeth out at a party on Jan. 26.
Judge Gayle Crane at a sentencing hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court assessed Leo E.L. Dixon five years in a conviction on a charge of second-degree assault. The judge ordered that Dixon serve the term in the state's shock incarceration program with a court review after 120 days for possible placement on probation.
Dixon pleaded guilty to the charge June 24 in a deal capping the prison time he might receive at five years and dismissing a second count of third-degree assault that he incurred by punching and slapping a second woman at the same party.
Dixon punched Terri L. Lamb, 22, multiple times after demanding to know with whom she was talking on the phone during a party at a residence in the 2000 block of South Moffet Avenue in Joplin. Witnesses told police that he punched and kicked her in the face, knocking out some of her teeth. The judge ordered that Dixon pay Lamb $4,000 in restitution.
The assault charge that was dismissed in his plea agreement pertained to alleged slapping and punching of Mariah T. Jeffery, 21, at the same party.
