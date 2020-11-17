NEOSHO, Mo. — A judge decided at a preliminary hearing Monday in Newton County Circuit Court that a man who helped operate a day care center in his home should stand trial on charges that he molested a 5-year-old girl left in his care.
Judge Christine Rhoades ordered Lawrence J. Darcy, 55, of Neosho, to stand trial on a count of second-degree child molestation and set his initial appearance in a trial division on Jan. 5.
The girl testified at the hearing that Darcy tickled her inappropriately one day at the day care center. She said there were other children present in the living room of the home at the time and that he had tickled some of them as well. She said the touching of her was done over her clothing.
"Did this happen just the one time?" defense attorney Duane Cooper asked the girl.
"One time," she said.
Cooper asked what happened next and she said her mother picked her up and took her home, where she told her what had happened. She said she never told anyone at the day care center about it.
Assistant Prosecutor Mitch Cross called the girl's mother to tell how the girl had disclosed the matter to her. She said she was playing with her daughter on a floor of their home and tickling her when the girl spread her legs and asked her to tickle her there. She was taken aback by the request and asked her if someone else had tickled her there.
"And she told me Larry had touched her," the mother said.
She consulted a sexual abuse nurse about the matter and was told she should place a call to the state's child abuse hotline. Interviews of the girl and her mother were conducted at the Children's Center in Joplin, which eventually led to the filing of the charge.
Cooper asked her if the girl claimed he had done this on other occasions.
"She told me he did it once and she asked him to do it again and he said no," the mother testified.
Cooper asked the judge to dismiss the charge since there was no evidence that the alleged contact was initiated for the purpose of sexual gratification, a requirement of the law. The judge decided that for the purposes of a preliminary hearing — simply establishing probable cause, not guilt beyond a reasonable doubt — she could infer that sexual gratification might have been the intent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.