NEOSHO, Mo. — A judge decided at a hearing this week that there was probable cause for a rural Joplin man to stand trial on charges that he sexually abused a young girl
Associate Judge Christine Rhoades ruled at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing Monday in Newton County Circuit Court that Joseph W. Garrett, 41, should stand trial on two counts of second-degree child molestation and a single count of statutory sodomy with a child under 14 years old. The judge set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for July 21.
Garrett is accused of sexually abusing the girl in December 2018 when she was 9 years old and again in August 2019 when she was 10. The charges are based on disclosures the girl made during forensic interviews at the Children's Center in Joplin in December 2018 and December 2019.
Charges were first brought against Garrett in 2019 and then dismissed due to reported difficulties in getting the victim's family to cooperate with the prosecution of the case. Charges were refiled this year.
