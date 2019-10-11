A Jasper County judge Thursday ordered a Carthage man to refrain from entering into any contract work for elderly persons during the course of the probation he received when he pleaded guilty to reduced charges on two counts of financial exploitation of an elderly person.
Adam W. Houston, 33, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to two misdemeanor counts of deceptive business practices in a plea deal with the Jasper County prosecutor's office. He had been facing two felony counts that carried up to four years in prison. In advance of his plea and sentencing, the defendant paid full restitution to both victims involved, according to the prosecutor's office.
Associate Judge Joe Hensley accepted the plea bargain and assessed Houston one year in jail on each count with execution of the sentences suspended and the defendant placed on unsupervised probation for two years. As a special condition of that probation, the judge ordered that Houston is not to enter into any contract to perform work for anyone over 60 years of age.
Counts of financial exploitation of the elderly were filed on Houston in 2018 and 2019 with work he arranged to do for two elderly women.
In the 2018 case, he offered to resurface the driveway of an 82-year-old rural Carthage woman for $400, according to a probable-cause affidavit. She paid him in advance, but he never did any of the work, according to the affidavit written by a Jasper County Sheriff's Department investigator.
In 2019, Houston and another man cheated a 74-year-old rural Reeds woman out of $525 on proposed tree-trimming work that was never performed, according to another probable-cause affidavit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.