A Carthage man is headed to prison on a 10-year sentence for trafficking in methamphetamine.
Judge Dean Dankelson assessed Lavern W. Waltrip, 23, concurrent terms of 10 years and seven years on convictions for first-degree trafficking in drugs and felony possession of a controlled substance at a sentencing hearing Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court.
Waltrip pleaded guilty to the charges March 2 in a plea agreement with the prosecutor's office that dismissed some other felony drug charges.
The conviction pertains to an arrest Jan. 5, 2019, in the parking lot of the Walmart store in Carthage. Police were called to the scene concerning a man who was on store property after having been previously warned not to return or else trespassing charges would be sought.
Officers located Waltrip on the south side of the building at the rear of a car with the trunk open. He purportedly closed the trunk as officers approached. A probable-cause affidavit states that a search of his person turned up a syringe and $2,452.
The defendant denied consent to search the vehicle, and a drug-sniffing police dog was brought to the scene. The dog alerted on the vehicle, and a search of the trunk resulted in the seizure of a bag containing 121.1 grams of meth, according to the affidavit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.