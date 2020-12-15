Judge Dean Dankelson sentenced a 37-year-old defendant to eight years in prison Monday on a conviction for trafficking in stolen identities.
Ernest C. Ramos, of Carthage, pleaded guilty to the charge in Jasper County Circuit Court in a plea agreement limiting the prison time he could be assessed to no more than eight years. The judge accepted the plea bargain and assessed the defendant the agreed-upon length of term, ordering that it run concurrently with a seven-year sentence Ramos must serve on a 2017 conviction for drug possession. His probation on the drug conviction was revoked in light of his arrest on the stolen identities charge.
On March 5 near Fourth Street and Moffet Avenue, a Joplin police officer stopped a vehicle in which Ramos was a passenger for an equipment violation and because it fit the description of a suspect vehicle in a report of a vehicle break-in earlier the same night.
A probable-cause affidavit states that Ramos, who had six outstanding warrants at the time, initially provided the officer with a false identity. A consent search of his person turned up a wallet, credit cards, insurance cards and other identification belonging to another man, according to the affidavit.
