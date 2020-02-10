Circuit Judge Gayle Crane sentenced a rural Webb City man to 10 years in prison Monday on convictions for sexual abuse of a 15-year-old girl.
The judge found the defendant, Gilbert W. Crider, 45, guilty of second-degree statutory rape and second-degree statutory sodomy in a bench trial Oct. 28.
Crider was prosecuted as a prior and persistent offender, and at his sentencing hearing Monday, the judge decided that he should serve concurrent terms of 10 years on the two convictions. The defendant has two prior convictions for burglary and one for stealing received in Franklin County in 2011 and 2012.
The girl in his Jasper County case testified at a preliminary hearing in 2018 that Crider, who was a friend of a relative of hers, sexually abused her over several days in December 2017 while she was staying at a residence in Joplin. She testified that she did not tell anyone about the first couple of incidents, but she decided to let others know when he proceeded to rape her.
