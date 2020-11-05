NEOSHO, Mo. — A Newton County judge sentenced a Joplin man to three years in prison this week for an assault on a co-worker.
Donald R. Starr, 44, entered an Alford plea to a charge of second-degree assault at a hearing Tuesday in Newton County Circuit Court and was assessed the prison term by Circuit Judge Kevin Selby. An Alford plea admits no guilty but acknowledges the likelihood of a conviction if the matter were to proceed to trial.
Starr assaulted Thomas Yokum on Nov. 29, 2018, while they engaged in construction work on a house on Malaura Lane in Joplin, according to a probable-cause affidavit. The document states that Starr was intoxicated and got mad when Yokum told him to leave the site.
The affidavit states that Starr pulled out a letter opener and threatened to kill Yokum, who took him to the ground and wrested the letter opener away from him. In the course of disarming Starr, Yokum was punched.
