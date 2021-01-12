A Jasper County judge sentenced a Neosho man Monday to seven years in prison on a drug possession charge in a case in which he also had been charged with felony child endangerment.
Jarrod D. Robbins, 32, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to a reduced charge of possession of a controlled substance in a plea deal dismissing a count of first-degree child endangerment and calling for the seven-year sentence. He originally faced a charge of delivery of a controlled substance.
Judge Gayle Crane accepted the plea bargain and assessed Robbins the agreed-upon term, which the judge ordered to run concurrently with two-year and five-year sentences recently assessed the defendant on convictions for assault and burglary in Newton County. The judge also ordered that he pay $5,474.65 in restitution in a separate Jasper County theft case.
The drug conviction stems from an arrest May 25, 2018, in Joplin when a police investigator purportedly saw Robbins driving a car with a license plate not registered with the state and the occupants of his vehicle conducting what appeared to be a purchase of drugs, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
While arresting Robbins on warrants, the officer saw a bag containing a half-gram of methamphetamine on a seat of the car. A pipe, digital scales and a cylinder containing another 3.3 grams of meth were located in a search of the vehicle, according to the affidavit.
The document also states that a child was in the vehicle and was not properly restrained in a safety seat.
