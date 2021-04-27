Attorneys were finishing the selection of a jury late Tuesday afternoon for the trial of a rural Joplin man accused of sexually abusing three girls.
Two panels of prospective jurors, 75 in all, were called for the trial of Daniel F. Franklin, 62, before Judge Dean Dankelson in Jasper County Circuit Court. The trial, which will start at 9 a.m. Wednesday, is being held in the former city library building at 300 S. Main St. in Joplin to meet state requirements for conducting trials during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Franklin faces 10 felony counts stemming from alleged abuse of the girls, ages 11 to 13, between 2015 and 2017 at locations in Carthage and near Avilla.
