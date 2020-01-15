A Jasper County jury deliberated about 25 minutes Wednesday before finding Ricky Marchbanks guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the 2016 fatal shooting in Carthage of his next door neighbor, Jeremy Neeper.
The defense called just one witness Wednesday in support of its claim that Marchbanks, 62, shot Neeper, 38, in self-defense.
April Clements testified that she saw someone running from the scene of the shooting as she was looking out from her house after hearing a shot fired and a woman screaming. But, Clements acknowledged, that she could not see from her vantage point what was going on in the front yard of Neeper's residence on Valley Street where the shooting took place nor tell who it was whom she saw running away.
"I can't recall," Clements said. "I barely remember it now."
Defense attorney Angela Acree told jurors, during both opening statements and closing arguments, that her client believed Neeper was armed with a gun, which he shot at her client's truck and was pointing at Marchbanks when he stopped the vehicle and got out to see what had struck it.
"In that moment, in that moment, Ricky was faced with: 'This guy's about to shoot me,'" Acree said of her client's reason for shooting Neeper.
Prosecutors told jurors that police found no gun, or any reason to think — as the defense would have them believe — that someone removed the gun Neeper had from the scene.
"There was no gun," Prosecutor Theresa Kenney said in her rebuttal of Acree's closing argument. "There was no threat and this is not a case of self-defense."
She suggested that Marchbanks' claim that Neeper had a gun was a revision of the truth that the defendant had come up with "so he can live with himself" rather than admit that he murdered someone in cold blood.
She argued that some proof of his guilt lies in two messages that he left on the cellphone of his wife's cousin following the shooting. In the first message, he admitted having shot his neighbor because the neighbor had tipped his lawn mower over on its side. He said he was not about to take that.
It was not until 10 minutes later when Marchbanks left a second message on that phone that he made first mention of Neeper having a gun, the prosecutor said.
First-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence in Missouri of life without parole. Following the reading of the verdict and a polling of jurors, Circuit Judge David Mouton set a sentencing hearing date of March 9 for the defendant.
