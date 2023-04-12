PINEVILLE, Mo. — A McDonald County jury found a Neosho man guilty of child molestation and statutory sodomy Wednesday at the conclusion of a two-day trial that was moved to Pineville on a change of venue.
Christopher A. Creviston, 37, was convicted on two of six counts that he was facing in the sexual abuse of two girls in 2018 and recommended that he serve 25 years for first-degree statutory sodomy and 10 years for third-degree child molestation. Circuit Judge Kevin Selby set his sentencing hearing for June 7.
The defendant was charged with the offense four years ago after an investigation by Neosho police.
The jury found him guilty to sexually abusing the girls in 2018, one when she was 13 and the other when she was 12.
