Jurors deliberated more than six hours Thursday without reaching a unanimous verdict in the assault trial of Carthage resident Steven Goodman.
Circuit Judge Dean Dankelson declared a mistrial when they informed the court that they were still deadlocked after deliberating all afternoon and into the evening.
Goodman, 58, was tried on a count of first-degree assault in connection with an incident two years ago involving his neighbor, Jack Davis, 62.
Davis had gone to his door to confront Goodman about what he had done to scare Davis' granddaughter when Goodman became upset with the music coming from her vehicle.
Goodman gave Davis a shove off his porch that resulted in an injury to his head and purportedly threatened to finish him off if a neighbor who came to Davis' aid did not get him off his property.
Goodman claimed he felt threatened by Davis' manner and was simply defending himself when he gave him a shove and jurors were given the option of finding Goodman innocent by reason of self-defense.
They also were given five guilty verdict options, three of the, felonies and two misdemeanors.
