A juvenile was killed in a single-vehicle crash shortly before 11:30 p.m. Saturday near Deer Drive and Dove Drive in Joplin, the Joplin Police Department said Monday in a news release.

Emergency personnel responding to the crash found that two occupants of the vehicle had been ejected; both were taken to local hospitals. One suffered moderate injuries, and one was pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said. Two others suffered minor injuries, police said.

Police said all occupants were juveniles, but no identifications were to be released Monday, pending further investigation.

