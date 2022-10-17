...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 057, 058, 066, 067, 068, 069, 070,
071, 073, 077, 078, 079, 080, 081, 082, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092,
093, 094, 095, 096, 097, 097, 101, 101, 102, 103, 104, AND 105...
The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect until 8 PM CDT this evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...In Kansas...Fire weather zones 073, 097, and
101.In Missouri...Fire weather zones 055, 056, 057, 058, 066,
067, 068, 069, 070, 071, 077, 078, 079, 080, 081, 082, 088,
089, 090, 091, 092, 093, 094, 095, 096, 097, 101, 102, 103,
104, and 105.
* WIND..Northwest winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to 30
mph. Peak wind gusts will be in the afternoon.
* HUMIDITY... 20 to 25 percent.
* THUNDERSTORMS... No thunderstorms expected.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
