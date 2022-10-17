A juvenile was killed in a single-vehicle crash shortly before 11:30 p.m. Saturday near Deer and Dove drives in Joplin, the Joplin Police Department said Monday in a news release.
Emergency personnel responding to the crash found that two occupants had been thrown out of the vehicle. One was pronounced dead at a local hospital, and the injuries of the other were described as moderate. Injuries of two other occupants were characterized as minor.
Police said all occupants were juveniles and not further identified.
