Two teens were turned over to Jasper County juvenile authorities following a reported assault Tuesday night in the 2200 block of West Third Street in Joplin.
Jacoby M. Sammons, 25, told police that he was walking to work at a nearby restaurant when two teens accosted him and accused him of stealing from them.
Police Sgt. Jason Stump said the two boys then began hitting Sammons. The teens, ages 16 and 17, were taken by officers called to scene to the county's Juvenile Detention Center.
Stump said Sammons did not require medical attention as a consequence of the assault.
