PITTSBURG, Kan. — Authorities in Kansas are seeking the public's assistance in locating two suspects wanted on warrants charging one of them in connection with a domestic assault Dec. 31 in Pittsburg and both with various crimes committed in Woodson County, Kansas.
Police responded Sunday afternoon to a report that William T. Patton, 28, of Pittsburg, and Kaitlyn McMurry, 21, of Girard, had been seen at a residence in the vicinity of Eighth and Locust streets in Pittsburg. Officers located a pickup truck in the area and made contact with its two occupants before one of them, believed to be Patton, took off in the truck, striking one of the officers in the process, police said in a news release.
Another officer fired his gun at the fleeing driver, who managed to get away headed east on Seventh Street, police said. The second occupant of the truck, who had complied with officers' commands, was detained for questioning. Police said McMurry was not located in the area and remains at large like Patton.
The officer who was struck by the truck was not injured and the officer who fired his weapon has been placed on administrative leave as per procedure in officer-involved shootings, police said.
Patton is wanted on aggravated battery, aggravated assault, weapon and eluding charges related to a domestic assault Dec. 31 at a residence on Quincy Street in Pittsburg during which he allegedly held a gun to a woman's head and held her against her will. police said he fled the scene of that assault in a vehicle that police pursued and later found abandoned near Jackson and Homer streets with a firearm left inside.
On Jan. 8, a suspect later identified as Patton displayed a firearm in an altercation at a residence in Neosho Falls, Kansas, where another police pursuit of the suspect took place. Police say Patton crashed a vehicle bearing license plates that had been stolen in Pittsburg during that pursuit and evaded capture along with McMurry and a third occupant of the vehicle. The three suspects are believed to have been involved in several thefts in the Neosho Falls area in Woodson County, according to Pittsburg police.
Patton is an ex-convict who was sent to prison in Kansas in 2014 for aggravated battery and assault.
