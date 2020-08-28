NEOSHO, Mo. — A Kansas City man waived a preliminary hearing Thursday in Newton County Circuit Court on a charge that he molested a 10-year-old girl earlier this summer in Joplin.

Associate Court Judge Christine Rhoades ordered Adi Harry, 21, to stand trial on a count of second-degree child molestation and set his initial appearance in a trial division of the court on Sept. 8.

According to a court record, the girl's mother caught Harry touching her daughter inappropriately. The girl was interviewed at the Children's Center in Joplin and purportedly confirmed the report of the mother.

