NEOSHO, Mo. — A Kansas City man waived a preliminary hearing Thursday in Newton County Circuit Court on a charge that he molested a 10-year-old girl earlier this summer in Joplin.
Associate Court Judge Christine Rhoades ordered Adi Harry, 21, to stand trial on a count of second-degree child molestation and set his initial appearance in a trial division of the court on Sept. 8.
According to a court record, the girl's mother caught Harry touching her daughter inappropriately. The girl was interviewed at the Children's Center in Joplin and purportedly confirmed the report of the mother.
