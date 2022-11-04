NEVADA, Mo. — A Kansas City man — accused of shooting at a Barton County deputy and stealing two vehicles while leading law enforcement on a wild chase through three counties Oct. 15 — was ordered this week to stand trial this week on 13 felony counts.
Associate Judge Brandon Fisher decided at a preliminary hearing Thursday in Vernon County Circuit Court that there is probable cause for Brenton L. Ross, 32, to stand trial on three counts of assault; two counts each of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and vehicle tampering; and single counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, first-degree trafficking in drugs, receiving stolen property and resisting arrest.
The judge set the defendant’s initial appearance in a trial division of the court on Nov. 8.
Ross is accused of being the driver of a Dodge Challenger with California registration that on Oct. 15 left the scene of a crash on Interstate 49 in Vernon County, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
A Barton County deputy tried to stop him moments later and high-speed pursuit began back into Vernon County, where the Challenger stopped and the driver fired several shots at the deputy when she got out of her patrol vehicle to approach him.
The suspect then fled on foot, leaving a driver’s license belonging to Ross behind in the Challenger. During the several hourslong search for the suspect that followed, he purportedly was caught on camera carrying what appeared to be an assault rifle, according to the affidavit.
Ross is believed to have subsequently stolen a Chevrolet Suburban from a residence in Milo, which soon became involved in a second high-speed pursuit by deputies before he abandoned it in favor of a flatbed pickup truck taken from another residence in Milo.
A third vehicle pursuit commenced during which Ross purportedly used the truck to ram the patrol vehicles of both a Vernon County deputy and a Cedar County deputy and to swerve at officers attempting to deploy tire-deflation devices to stop him.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol helicopter became involved in the pursuit once it entered Cedar County and its monitoring of the suspect’s location helped officers eventually get Ross taken into custody.
A search of the Challenger turned up a stolen handgun and a large amount of suspected methamphetamine in addition to his driver’s license, according to the affidavit.
