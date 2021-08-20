A Kansas City woman accused of running down another woman with her vehicle in Webb City had her felony assault charge dismissed this week in Jasper County Circuit Court.
Malancha L. Woods, 39, was scheduled for a preliminary Thursday on a charge of second-degree assault. But the charge had to be dismissed due to a lack of cooperation on the part of the alleged victim, according to the Jasper County prosecutor's office.
Woods was charged with knocking a woman to the ground with her vehicle Oct. 27 in the 300 block of South Main Street in Webb City. A probable-cause affidavit stated that she had been in an argument with the other woman prior to allegedly hitting her with the vehicle.
