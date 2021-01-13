PINEVILLE, Mo. — A 21-year-old woman testified Wednesday that a Kansas man sexually assaulted her four months ago at a resort in Noel.
The woman's testimony at a preliminary hearing in McDonald County Circuit Court was sufficient to convince Associate Judge John LePage to order Brandon J. Lipp, 34, of Endora, Kansas, to stand trial on a charge of second-degree sodomy. The judge set Feb. 4 for the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court.
The woman testified that Lipp sexually assaulted her Sept. 12 while she was staying with a party of 11 people in a cabin at River Ranch Resort in Noel. She acknowledged that she had been drinking with others staying in the cabin before she retired to her bunk.
"I woke up to Brandon (sexually assaulting) me (with his hand) while I was asleep," she told the court under direct examination by Prosecutor Maleia Cheney.
She said she had not met him before the group outing and told him to get away from her. Lipp climbed down the ladder of her bunk bed and left her alone. But the assault upset her to the point that she stepped outside the cabin and tried to call her boyfriend and then a girlfriend.
While she was sitting outside and crying, a resort security guard came by, learned from her what had happened and called the Noel marshal's office, she said.
She said she just felt a need to get out of the cabin and away from Lipp. Under cross-examination by defense attorney Erin Willis, she said she had not smoked any marijuana or taken any other drugs or intoxicants that night other than a glass and a half of wine. She acknowledged that she did not go home and chose to stay another day at the resort despite what had happened.
"Had you been flirting with Brandon that night?" Willis asked her.
"No," she said.
